Thursday weather in Mallorca - Heat alerts issued

As expected, the met agency has started issuing alerts for high temperatures. At present, these are yellow for the south of Mallorca and the interior on Friday. Given forecast highs for Thursday, it doesn't look as if any will be likely. There could be others on Saturday and Sunday, though at the moment weather stations aren't pointing to anything higher than 36C. This could always change.

On Thursday there may be some occasional patchy cloud with highs of around 35/36C. It is forecast to be quite breezy in areas, while daytime humidity in general should be quite low. Different matter at night, with tropical nights (no lower than 20C) on the cards.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, moderate south breeze; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 25.

Andratx (23C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Binissalem (21C) 33C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. Fri: 34, Sat: 36, Sun: 33.

Palma (20C) 35C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 25%. Fri: 35, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.

Pollensa (21C) 32C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 35%. Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 27.

Porreres (19C) 31C, moderate south breeze backing southeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 32, Sat: 35, Sun: 35.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 28C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Santanyi (22C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.

Sineu (21C) 32C, moderate south breeze backing southeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 35, Sun: 32.

Soller (21C) 31C, light southeast breeze; humidity 15%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 35.0 Palma University, 34.9 Llucmajor, 34.7 Porreres, 34.6 Santa Maria, 34.4 Sineu, 34.3 Puerto Pollensa, 33.5 Sant Elm, 33.2 Petra, 32.6 Arta, 32.5 Sa Pobla, 32.3 Can Sion (Campos), 32.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 12.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.7 Lluc, 15.0 Can Sion, 16.0 Palma University.