Friday weather in Mallorca - Peak temperatures for the current hot spell forecast for Saturday

Unsurprisingly, given the breezes coming from the south, there was some African dust in the atmosphere on Thursday, and more can be expected on Friday. Weather stations are pointing to some occasional cloud on Friday, but a hazy sky is more likely to be because of dust.

The heat alerts for Friday that Aemet issued on Wednesday haven't altered - they are for the south and interior from 1pm to 7pm; an anticipated maximum of 36C. The high on Thursday was close to that. On Saturday, which is when the met agency says the high temperatures will be at their peak, there are yellow alerts for the whole island except the east; a maximum of 38C in the south and interior.

It's possible there may be an alert for Sunday as well, Aemet saying that much of the island will experience only slight drops in temperature with the exception of some north/northeast areas, where falls will be more notable; and if not on Sunday for other areas, then on Monday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 29, Sun: 27, Mon: 24.

Andratx (22C) 28C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 28.

Binissalem (20C) 34C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 15%. Sat: 36, Sun: 35, Mon: 28.

Palma (23C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sat: 37, Sun: 34, Mon: 30.

Pollensa (20C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to light east; humidity 25%. Sat: 32, Sun: 28, Mon: 25.

Porreres (19C) 32C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 25%. Sat: 34, Sun: 35, Mon: 29.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 27.

Santanyi (21C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 29.

Sineu (20C) 33C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 25%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 27.

Soller (21C) 32C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 15%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 35.8 Pollensa, 35.4 Santa Maria, 35.2 Palma University, 35.0 Muro, 34.9 Binissalem, 34.6 Sant Elm, 34.5 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 34.4 Palma Airport, 33.5 Sa Pobla, 33.2 Porreres, 32.9 Puerto Pollensa, 32.8 Llucmajor, Sineu, 32.5 Puerto Soller, 32.2 Banyalbufar; Lows of 14.8 Palma University, 15.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.1 Can Sion (Campos), Petra, 16.3 Arta; Gusts of 57 km/h Banyalbufar, 54 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).