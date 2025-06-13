Weather warning: it’s red hot in Mallorca

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast that this weekend in the Balearics will be the hottest so far this year, with temperatures reaching 39 degrees on Saturday in Mallorca and 36 to 37 degrees on the other islands. Over the next three days, the sky will be mostly clear, with some high clouds and light winds, according to the AEMET spokesperson in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, who added that airborne dust is expected.

The hot weather will continue on Saturday, when temperatures will rise by a few degrees to highs of 38 and 39 degrees in the south of Mallorca, in areas such as Andratx, Calvia, Palma, Llucmajor and Marratxí. In Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, maximum temperatures will range between 36 and 37 degrees. The wind will be light from the east with some breezes.

According to Gili, Saturday will be the hottest day in the Balearics so far this year, with an anomaly of 10 degrees, as the usual maximum temperatures for this month of the year are 28 and 29 degrees.

Temperatures will follow the same trend on Sunday, with maximum temperatures of 37 and 38 degrees in the interior of Mallorca and 37 in Menorca.

However, the situation will change slightly next week, when temperatures are expected to drop, with highs of 32 and 34 degrees, although they will remain above normal.