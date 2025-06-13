Saturday weather in Mallorca - Amber heat alerts for the weekend

The met agency having suggested that temperatures would peak on Saturday has now issued amber alerts for Sunday.

Heat alerts issued for Friday were revised to yellow in the south and the Tramuntana; there was previously an alert for the interior. For Saturday, the yellow alerts are as they were - Tramuntana, interior, north/northeast from noon to 7pm - while the alert for the south (same period) has been upgraded to amber; a maximum temperature of 39C. On Sunday, there are alerts for the same areas as on Saturday, those for the south and interior being amber.

Satellite image on Friday morning showing dust cloud mostly to the east of Mallorca. @AEMET_Baleares.

More hazy skies with African dust in the atmosphere can be expected over the weekend, as can high overnight temperatures. In Lluc and Portopi, the temperature didn't go much below 24C on Thursday night.

Temperatures are forecast to drop on Monday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 4pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 28, Mon: 24, Tue: 25.

(21C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 35%. - Sun: 28, Mon: 24, Tue: 25. Andratx (22C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 29, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

(22C) 28C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 29, Mon: 27, Tue: 26. Binissalem (20C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Sun: 36, Mon: 28, Tue: 31.

(20C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Sun: 36, Mon: 28, Tue: 31. Palma (19C) 39C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Sun: 39, Mon: 30, Tue: 29.

(19C) 39C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Sun: 39, Mon: 30, Tue: 29. Pollensa (20C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 30%. Sun: 30, Mon: 25, Tue: 27.

(20C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 30%. Sun: 30, Mon: 25, Tue: 27. Porreres (19C) 34C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 35, Mon: 29, Tue: 31.

(19C) 34C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 35, Mon: 29, Tue: 31. Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 32, Mon: 27, Tue: 29.

(20C) 30C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 32, Mon: 27, Tue: 29. Santanyi (22C) 29C, fresh east-southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

(22C) 29C, fresh east-southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 28. Sineu (20C) 34C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 30%. Sun: 35, Mon: 27, Tue: 31.

(20C) 34C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 30%. Sun: 35, Mon: 27, Tue: 31. Soller (21C) 32C, light northwest breeze; humidity 25%. Sun: 33, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary as of 4pm - Highs of 36.5 Palma University, 35.7 Binissalem, 35.6 Santa Maria, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 35.5 Pollensa, Sant Elm, 34.9 Muro, 34.8 Porreres, 34.5 Sa Pobla, 34.4 Llucmajor, 33.5 Sineu, 33.1 Es Capdellà, 32.7 Palma Port, 32.4 Petra, 32.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 32.0 Lluc; Lows of 15.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.9 Palma University, 17.0 Arta, Petra, 17.1 Binissalem.