Saturday weather in Mallorca - Amber heat alerts for the weekend

The met agency having suggested that temperatures would peak on Saturday has now issued amber alerts for Sunday.
Heat alerts issued for Friday were revised to yellow in the south and the Tramuntana; there was previously an alert for the interior. For Saturday, the yellow alerts are as they were - Tramuntana, interior, north/northeast from noon to 7pm - while the alert for the south (same period) has been upgraded to amber; a maximum temperature of 39C. On Sunday, there are alerts for the same areas as on Saturday, those for the south and interior being amber.
More hazy skies with African dust in the atmosphere can be expected over the weekend, as can high overnight temperatures. In Lluc and Portopi, the temperature didn't go much below 24C on Thursday night.
Temperatures are forecast to drop on Monday.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 4pm (UV rating 10):
