Sunday weather in Mallorca - Another hot day

The amber alerts for high temperatures on Sunday in the south and the interior have been downgraded to yellow. The yellow alerts for the Tramuntana and the north/northeast are as were. All the alerts are effective from 12 noon to 7pm; possibly up to 38C in the south.

It was a clearer day on Saturday, much of the dust cloud of Friday having dispersed. Some occasional cloud possible in areas on Sunday; otherwise a sunny day and hot for much of the island.

The temperatures, in general, should go down on Monday, but the forecast nevertheless indicates highs of around 32C later in the week.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 25.

(22C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. - Mon: 24, Tue: 26, Wed: 25. Andratx (23C) 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.

(23C) 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 27. Binissalem (21C) 36C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 20%. Mon: 28, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

(21C) 36C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 20%. Mon: 28, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Palma (21C) 38C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 15%. Mon: 32, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

(21C) 38C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 15%. Mon: 32, Tue: 29, Wed: 29. Pollensa (22C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

(22C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 27, Wed: 27. Porreres (20C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 20%. Mon: 29, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

(20C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 20%. Mon: 29, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Sant Llorenç (21C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 27, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

(21C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 27, Tue: 29, Wed: 29. Santanyi (23C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

(23C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28. Sineu (21C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 20%. Mon: 27, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

(21C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 20%. Mon: 27, Tue: 30, Wed: 30. Soller (22C) 32C, light south breeze veering northwest; humidity 25%. Mon: 28, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 37.8 Muro, 37.6 Palma University, Pollensa, 37.1 Santa Maria, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 37.0 Binissalem, Palma Airport, 36.8 Sant Elm, 36.5 Sa Pobla, 36.5 Porreres, 36.4 Puerto Pollensa, 36.0 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 10.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.5 Can Sion (Campos), 14.0 Lluc, 15.2 Palma University.