Monday weather in Mallorca - A high of 39C on Sunday

The hottest day of the year so far on Sunday, the maximum at the university weather station having topped 39C, which is pretty damn hot for mid-June in Mallorca. This justified the amber alert for the south, but as is generally the case with these alerts the conditions differed quite a bit. In Campos the highs were in the 33s, still hot but over five degrees lower.

For Monday there is a weather alert of a different kind. This is a yellow for the coasts. It applies to the Tramuntana from midnight Sunday to 4pm Monday and to the north/northeast from 5am to 4pm. Winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour and waves of two to three metres are forecast.

Monday will otherwise be another sunny day with some possible occasional cloud, and it will be cooler. There is no heat alert, and the UV index is nine rather than the ten it has been for a few days.

The outlook for the week is fine and without the recent very high temperatures. Up to 32 or 33 in the interior; 29 to 30 for much of the island.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 9)

Alcudia (22C) 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 27.

(22C) 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. - Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 27. Andratx (23C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

(23C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, Wed: 26, Thu: 26. Binissalem (20C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 32.

(20C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 32. Palma (22C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

(22C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 29, Thu: 29. Pollensa (21C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 29.

(21C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 29. Porreres (20C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 32.

(20C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 32. Sant Llorenç (20C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

(20C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 30. Santanyi (21C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 28.

(21C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 28. Sineu (20C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 33.

(20C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 33. Soller (21C) 28C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 39.2 Palma University, 38.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 38.0 Palma Airport, 37.6 Binissalem, 37.3 Porreres, 37.2 Santa Maria, 37.0 Llucmajor, 36.6 Sant Elm, 36.4 Es Capdellà, 36.1 Sa Pobla, 35.9 Palma Port, 35.0 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 14.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.0 Palma University, 16.7 Arta, 17.2 Petra, Sa Pobla.