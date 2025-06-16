Tuesday weather forecast for Mallorca; cooling slightly

After a scorching few days with maximum temperatures nearly reaching 40ºC in some parts of Mallorca, this week will see temperatures easing slightly - but not too much for this time of year. On Sunday, according to the met. office, the Balearic University weather station tied the historical record for June 2019, when the temperature reached 39.2º. In addition, it has reported that the average maximum temperature was 34.2º, which is 6.3º higher than normal for the end of spring.

However, the weather forecast for Mallorca for Tuesday, 17 June, is for clear or partly cloudy skies. And nighttime temperatures will drop. Sunday night was tropical in much of the island, with temperatures not falling below 20º. In addition, in Puerto Soller, Palma, Banyalbufar and Andratx, it was torrid, with minimum temperatures not falling below 25º.+

The representative and spokesperson for the AEMET in the Balearic Islands has forecast that the rest of the week will see maximum temperatures of between 29º and 34º. However, on Sunday 22 June, there could be a further rise in temperatures. Furthermore, no rainfall is expected over the next few days.

The health and emergency services have repeated their advice for the public to keep an eye on the forecast and, in the face of another spike in temperatures, act responsibly.

Yesterday’s highs in Mallorca

Andratx Sant Elm 31ºC

Banyalbufar 25.8

Campos 32.7

Escorca, Lluc 28.1

Llucmajor 33.2

Manacor 30.5

Muro, S’Albufera 26.7

Palma, 31.4

Petra 28.2

Pollensa 28.7

Porreres 32.1

Puerto Pollensa 27.4

Portocolom 26.6

Santa María 29.1

Santanyí 29.6

Sa Pobla 27.5

Puerto Soller 27.2