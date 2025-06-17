Wednesday weather in Mallorca

A sunny Wednesday, not much by way of any cloud forecast, a moderate breeze at most. Temperatures may be down on what they had been at the weekend, but they are nevertheless generally up on normal for mid-June, quite markedly so in areas on Tuesday - the day's maximum was a touch over 34C. The outlook is very settled, with temperatures likely to be higher in the interior as the week progresses.

Overnight temperatures are high at present. On Tuesday night, it was no lower than 24C in Portopi (Palma); a tropical night of above 20C for much of the island.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 26C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

(23C) 26C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

(19C) 31C, gentle east breeze veering southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

(20C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.

(21C) 27C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

(20C) 33C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 32, Fri: 32, Sat: 33.

(20C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 30, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

(21C) 28C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

(20C) 31C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

Soller (21C) 29C, light north breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 29, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 34.2 Binissalem, 33.6 Palma University, 33.5 Llucmajor, 33.4 Sineu, 33.2 Porreres, 33.1 Petra, 33.0 Santa Maria, 32.0 Can Sion (Campos), 31.5 Arta, Sa Pobla, 31.4 Palma Airport, 31.3 Pollensa, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.8 Sant Elm, 30.6 Puerto Pollensa, 30.5 Lluc, 30.4 Manacor, 30.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 30.1 Son Servera, 30.0 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 14.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.3 Lluc, 16.9 Can Sion.