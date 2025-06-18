Thursday weather in Mallorca

Sunny with some possible occasional cloud on Thursday. That's about it; the weather's in a very predictable pattern at the moment. More high overnight temperatures on Tuesday into Wednesday - no lower than 20C for many parts of the island. These are due to continue.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (21C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Andratx (23C) 26C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

Binissalem (19C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.

Palma (20C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 32, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.

Pollensa (20C) 28C, light north breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 30.

Porreres (19C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 30%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 31.

Santanyi (20C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Sineu (19C) 32C, light north breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.

Soller (20C) 29C, light west breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 31. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 34.6 Palma University, 33.8 Binissalem, 33.3 Porreres, 32.9 Llucmajor, 32.8 Santa Maria, 32.5 Sant Elm, 32.3 Sineu, 32.0 Petra, 31.7 Can Sion (Campos), 31.2 Arta, Pollensa, 30.8 Sa Pobla, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.6 Son Servera, 30.4 Manacor, Puerto Pollensa, 30.2 Lluc; Lows of 14.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.3 Lluc, 15.4 Can Sion, 17.3 Palma University.