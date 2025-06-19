Friday weather in Mallorca - Heat alerts returning

Weather stations have been indicating a rise in temperatures, and at present these forecast maximums around 36/37C by the middle of next week. But Aemet has issued a yellow alert for the interior on Saturday, which suggests a high of 36C. Other alerts are likely over the weekend and into next week.

It's proving to be a particularly hot June, the highest temperature so far this month having been the 39.2C at Palma University last Sunday.

Friday is going to be another day with highs of 33 or 34, especially in the interior. Loads of sun, very little cloud and mostly light or gentle breezes.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 28C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

(22C) 28C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. - Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 28. Andratx (23C) 27C, light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 28.

(23C) 27C, light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 28. Binissalem (20C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 34, Mon: 34.

(20C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 33, Sun: 34, Mon: 34. Palma (20C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 31.

(20C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 31. Pollensa (21C) 30C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 30.

(21C) 30C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 30. Porreres (19C) 32C, light west breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 30%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 34.

(19C) 32C, light west breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 30%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 34. Sant Llorenç (20C) 31C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 31.

(20C) 31C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 31. Santanyi (21C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 30.

(21C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 30. Sineu (20C) 32C, light west breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 30%. Sat: 34, Sun: 34, Mon: 34.

(20C) 32C, light west breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 30%. Sat: 34, Sun: 34, Mon: 34. Soller (22C) 29C, light west breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 33.9 Sineu, 33.5 Binissalem, Pollensa, 33.4 Arta, Porreres, 33.1 Llucmajor, 33.0 Puerto Pollensa, 32.9 Petra, 32.4 Colonia Sant Pere, Sa Pobla, 32.2 Can Sion (Campos), Santa Maria, 31.8 Palma University, Sant Elm, 31.7 Manacor, 31.5 Lluc; Lows of 12.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.2 Lluc, 15.7 Can Sion (Campos).