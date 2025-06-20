The weather forecast for the week ahead across Spain

The high temperatures will drop slightly across the country over the weekend, with the decrease being more noticeable in Galicia and the Cantabrian communities, according to the forecast by the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), Rubén del Campo. Even so, temperatures will remain high, with 38ºC in parts of the south and north of the mainland. In addition, instability will continue, with widespread storms that will be more likely and frequent on Sunday, as a cold front approaches from the Atlantic.

This cold front will cause next week to begin with a more marked increase in instability and the formation of locally strong storms, especially in the north and east of the mainland. In addition, temperatures will drop in the west and centre of the peninsula, but the heat will continue in the east and the Balearics, with a tendency to rise again from next Thursday.

Del Campo has indicated that on Saturday there will be a notable drop in temperatures in Galicia and the Cantabrian coast, where maximum temperatures will reach between 22 and 26ºC. In contrast, minimum temperatures will rise in the interior of the northern half and parts of the northern plateau and the Ebro Valley, which will wake up to tropical nights.

The same will happen in the Mediterranean, in the centre, in the south and even in parts of Andalusia, where temperatures will not fall below 22 to 24ºC. During the day, intense heat will return, with temperatures exceeding 38ºC in the afternoon in the Ebro Valley and in much of the centre and southern half of the country. In fact, in the Ebro Valley in the province of Zaragoza, temperatures will hover around 40ºC, as will be the case in the Guadalquivir Valley. At the same time, locally strong storms will also form again in large areas of the interior, especially in the north and east of the mainland.

In general, there will be a slight drop in temperatures on Sunday. Even so, the heat will continue in most of the country and temperatures will again exceed 38ºC in the Ebro, Tajo, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. Meanwhile, temperatures will exceed 35ºC in Mallorca. The AEMET spokesperson has indicated that a cold front will approach from the Atlantic on this day, which will favour the formation of storms, especially in the north and east of the mainland. These may be locally strong and accompanied by hail and very strong gusts of wind.

The week will begin with the cold drop closer to the mainland on Monday, causing increased instability. Once again, storms will form in large areas of the interior, especially in the north and east. According to Del Campo, these storms could be locally severe and accompanied by hail and strong gusts of wind.

On this day, temperatures will not vary much, although they will drop in the south-west of the peninsula. For example, in Badajoz, it will barely reach 35ºC. On the other hand, temperatures will rise in the interior of the northern half. As a result, temperatures will once again exceed 36 to 38ºC in the Ebro valley, in the centre and south of the mainland. In addition, temperatures will be around 40ºC in the Balearic Islands and in parts of Andalusia.

The unstable weather is likely to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the AEMET spokesperson. In this regard, there will be rain and thunderstorms in the west of the mainland, although there may also be thunderstorms in other areas, especially in the Pyrenees. Temperatures will drop significantly in the west of the peninsula and in the centre, but the heat will persist in the east and in the Balearics.

In fact, temperatures will rise slightly in the islands. Temperatures will exceed 36ºC in Mallorca, as well as in the interior of the Mediterranean communities, and will reach over 38ºC in the Ebro valley. From Thursday onwards, Del Campo has indicated that a new rise in temperatures is likely to begin in most of the country.

Finally, in the case of the Canary Islands, the AEMET spokesperson explained that there will be strong trade winds in the archipelago, blowing strongly in exposed areas. There will also be cloudy intervals in the north of the islands, with some light rain in the most mountainous areas and clearer skies in the south.

Temperatures will be mild, with no major changes for the time being, although they could also rise across the region at the end of next week. Although yet to be confirmed, intense heat could also reach the islands towards the end of the week.