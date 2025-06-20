Saturday weather in Mallorca

No change to the heat alerts at present. There is a yellow for the interior on Saturday from 12 noon to 7pm (maximum of 36C) and on Sunday for the same hours.

Saturday is the first day of astronomical summer; the Summer Solstice, Central European Time, is 4.42am. It will be another day of mostly clear skies with lowest temperatures around 28C; breezes mostly light. Overnight temperatures remaining warm for most of the island. Capdepera was no lower than 24C on Thursday into Friday; plenty of other places no lower than 20.

Weather stations are currently suggesting there may be a peak in daytime temperatures on Wednesday (37C) and then drop a few degrees on Thursday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

(23C) 28C, light south breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

(20C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 25%. Sun: 34, Mon: 34, Tue: 35.

(19C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sun: 33, Mon: 31, Tue: 32.

(21C) 30C, light north breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.

(19C) 33C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 25%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 36.

(21C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 33.

(22C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 30%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.

(20C) 33C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sun: 34, Mon: 35, Tue: 35.

(21C) 31C, light northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 34.8 Llucmajor, Pollensa, 34.5 Petra, 34.4 Sa Pobla, 34.2 Manacor, 34.1 Puerto Pollensa, Sineu, 33.9 Porreres, 33.8 Arta, 33.7 Binissalem, 33.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 32.9 Santa Maria, 32.3 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University, 32.2 Son Servera, 32.0 Lluc, Sant Elm; Lows of 14.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.4 Can Sion, 16.7 Lluc, 17.1 Salines Llevant (Campos).