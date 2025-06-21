Sunday weather in Mallorca

The yellow alert for high temperatures in the interior on Sunday (12 noon to 7pm) remains effective, and Aemet has issued another one for Monday as well.

Satellite images continue to show very little cloud in the western Mediterranean, and the forecast for the coming days doesn't indicate any real change in this regard. Plenty of sun, with highs of around 36C in the interior up to Wednesday. A fall expected on Thursday because of a predominantly northeast breeze, but then back up again with a shift in the breeze from the south.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 4.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 28, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 35.8 Petra, 35.3 Sineu, 35.1 Llucmajor, 34.9 Manacor, Porreres, 34.7 Sant Elm, 34.5 Binissalem, 34.1 Arta, Sa Pobla, 34.0 Can Sion (Campos), 33.8 Pollensa, 33.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 33.2 Palma University, 32.9 Puerto Pollensa, 32.6 Lluc, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.3 Es Capdellà; Lows of 12.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.2 Lluc, 16.0 Palma University, 16.2 Can Sion.