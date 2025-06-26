Friday weather in Mallorca - Another heat alert for the weekend

Lower temperatures on Thursday, but Aemet has already issued a heat alert as the temperatures will be rising again. This is for the interior on Saturday; high of 36C. Other alerts are certainly possible at the weekend.

There was quite a bit more cloud on Thursday than had been forecast, and the daytime humidity ramped up. The humidity levels during the day had been pretty low this month. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday was a tropical or torrid night (no lower than 20C or 25C respectively) for virtually the whole island. This is a pattern that is likely to continue.

A satellite image on Thursday morning did show a bank of cloud mainly to the east of Mallorca. Weather stations aren't forecasting cloud for Friday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (24C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 29.

Andratx (24C) 28C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 29.

Binissalem (22C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 34, Sun: 35, Mon: 36.

Palma (23C) 34C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 32, Mon: 32.

Pollensa (23C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 30, Mon: 31.

Porreres (22C) 33C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 35.

Sant Llorenç (23C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 33.

Santanyi (23C) 31C, moderate north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 31.

Sineu (22C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 36.

Soller (22C) 30C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 34.8 Llucmajor, 33.8 Can Sion (Campos), 33.7 Palma University, 33.5 Porreres, 33.2 Es Capdellà, 32.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.4 Santa Maria, 32.3 Binissalem, 32.2 Palma Airport, 31.9 Santanyi, 31.3 Manacor, 31.2 Son Servera, 31.0 Arta, Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 17.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.7 Can Sion, 19.8 Lluc, 20.0 Palma University.