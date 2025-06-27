Temperatures on the rise this weekend in Mallorca

Mallorca will avoid the heatwave affecting mainland Spain this weekend, although temperatures on the island are still expected to reach highs of 38ºC. María José Guerrero, spokesperson for Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, explained that the island won’t be impacted by the heatwave, as the mass of hot air from North Africa remains concentrated over the mainland.

Guerrero pointed out that, for a heatwave to be officially declared, maximum temperatures must exceed 36ºC for at least three consecutive days over a broad area. While parts of Mallorca’s interior will meet these conditions, the affected area is not extensive enough to classify the event as a heatwave.

According to Guerrero, temperatures will rise on Saturday, 28th June, triggering a yellow weather warning for the island’s interior, with highs between 31ºC and 37ºC expected. Skies will remain clear, and light, variable winds with coastal breezes will continue.

The heat is showing no signs of letting up, as Sunday, 29th June, is expected to bring another spike in temperatures, reaching between 32ºC and 38ºC — significantly above the seasonal average of 28.5ºC. The forecast remains sunny, with light, variable winds and coastal breezes.

June will draw to a close with little change in conditions. Monday will see more hot weather across Mallorca, with temperatures ranging from 31ºC to 37ºC, clear skies, and continued coastal breezes.