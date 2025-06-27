Saturday weather for Mallorca - Heat alerts for the weekend

Yellow alerts for the south and the interior on both Saturday and Sunday. These are from noon until 7pm; maximums of 37C.

Cloudless skies expected on Saturday; breezes generally no more than light to gentle.

The outlook well into next week is for no change. Highest temperatures in the interior, up to around 36C, so heat alerts quite possible for several days.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 30, Tue: 30.

Andratx (24C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

Binissalem (20C) 35C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sun: 35, Mon: 36, Tue: 35.

Palma (23C) 36C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 25%. Sun: 35, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

Pollensa (23C) 31C, light north breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 32.

Porreres (21C) 35C, light northeast breeze; humidity 30%. Sun: 35, Mon: 35, Tue: 35.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 33C, gentle north breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 33.

Santanyi (23C) 31C, light north breeze switching south; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 32.

Sineu (20C) 35C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sun: 34, Mon: 36, Tue: 35.

Soller (22C) 31C, light north breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 35.1 Can Sion (Campos), 35.0 Binissalem, 34.9 Llucmajor, 34.8 Palma University, 34.4 Manacor, 34.2 Santa Maria, 34.1 Porreres, 33.6 Petra, 33.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 33.2 Sineu, 33.1 Es Capdellà, 33.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 16.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.2 Can Sion, 18.6 Palma University, 19.0 Lluc, 19.1 Petra.