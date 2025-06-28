Sunday weather in Mallorca - Heat alerts continuing

Yellow alerts for high temperatures in the south and the interior on Sunday are as they were: active from 12 noon to 7pm and with a maximum of 37C. Aemet has issued yellows for the same regions and same hours on Monday; a maximum of 38C.

As noted in yesterday's report, alerts are likely to be repeated during the week, especially for the interior. The met agency says alerts can be expected until midweek at least, with highs perhaps reaching 39C, although weather stations aren't currently indicating temperatures that high.

Note that the general UV Index for Sunday is 11 (it is 10 for a few parts of the island), the first time it has reached this level this summer; extra care needed.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 4.30pm (UV rating 11):

Alcudia (24C) 29C, light northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

Andratx (25C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

Binissalem (21C) 35C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Mon: 35, Tue: 35, Wed: 36.

Palma (24C) 35C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 34, Tue: 32, Wed: 33.

Pollensa (23C) 31C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 32.

Porreres (21C) 35C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 30%. Mon: 35, Tue: 35, Wed: 36.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 33C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Mon: 33, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

Santanyi (23C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

Sineu (21C) 34C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Mon: 36, Tue: 35, Wed: 35.

Soller (23C) 32C, light northwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 37.6 Llucmajor, 37.4 Palma University, 37.3 Porreres, 37.2 Binissalem, 36.8 Santa Maria, 36.5 Son Servera, 36.3 Sineu, 36.2 Arta, 35.9 Petra, 35.7 Can Sion (Campos), Es Capdellà, 35.6 Pollensa, 35.4 Manacor, Sa Pobla, 35.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 34.7 Palma Port, 34.6 Puerto Pollensa, 34.4 Palma Airport, 34.3 Lluc; Lows of 13.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.5 Lluc, 17.4 Can Sion, 18.1 Palma University.