Monday weather in Mallorca - First heatwave of the summer

Aemet has confirmed that Mallorca is currently experiencing a heatwave that will last until at least Wednesday.

This is the first heatwave of the summer, although temperatures aren't of an extreme 40C or more. Yellow alerts for high temperatures are being issued, indicating maximums of 38C.

The met agency explains that there is a powerful anticyclone with little wind and few clouds, and for Monday this has prompted yellow alerts for the whole island with the exception of the Tramuntana region. These are effective from noon to 7pm; highest temperatures in the interior.

For Tuesday at present there are yellow alerts for the interior, the east and the south; a maximum again of 38C in the interior. There will be alerts for Wednesday and quite probably Thursday. These will be issued in due course. It's possible that an amber may be issued (39C), but weather stations aren't forecasting such highs at the moment.

Coolest parts of Mallorca on Sunday were Puerto Soller (30.5C), Cap Blanc in Llucmajor (31.0) and Portocolom (31.2). The highest temperature in Mallorca this month has been 39.2 at Palma University a fortnight ago.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 10)

Alcudia (24C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 37.9 Binissalem, 37.7 Porreres, 37.2 Llucmajor, 37.0 Sineu, 36.9 Santa Maria, 36.5 Arta, Es Capdellà, 36.4 Petra, 36.3 Pollensa, 36.2 Palma University, 35.9 Sa Pobla, 35.6 Can Sion (Campos), 35.3 Lluc; Lows of 16.3 Can Sion, 17.3 Lluc, 18.2 Petra, 18.5 Son Torrella (Escorca).