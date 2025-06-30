Tuesday weather in Mallorca: heatwave continues

On 1 July 2025, the weather will remain clear with minimum temperatures of 26°C and maximum temperatures of 33°C. The wind chill could reach 38°C. The wind will change direction to the northeast, with a speed of 11 km/h and gusts of up to 17 km/h. Humidity will drop slightly to 62%.

On 2 July 2025, weather conditions will be similar, with clear skies and temperatures ranging between 26°C and 33°C. The wind chill will remain at 37°C. The chance of rain will increase slightly to 10%, although no significant accumulation is expected. Winds will blow from the southwest at 12 km/h, with gusts of up to 19 km/h.

In these extreme heat conditions, it is essential to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day. Use sunscreen and wear light clothing. If possible, stay in cool, well-ventilated places.

The forecast for Mallorca indicates that temperatures will remain high, with a heat index that could exceed 37°C. It is important to follow the recommendations to avoid heat-related health problems.

Yesterday’s highs at 2pm

Banyalbufar 31.2ºC

Binissalem 36.0

Cabrera 30.5

Campos 35.1

Capdepera 32.5

Escorca, Lluc 34.5

Llucmajor 35.6

Manacor 34.6

Muro 32.7

Palma airport 32.0

Palma university 35.3

Pollensa 36.4

Porreres 35.0

Puerto Pollensa 34.0

Portocolomº

Sa Pobla 35.5

Santa María 34.8

Santanyí 31.1

Puerto Soller 29.9