Wednesday weather in Mallorca

More heat alerts on Wednesday - yellow for the south and the interior from noon to 7pm. Aemet has issued the same alerts for Thursday as well, and further alerts can be expected into the weekend.

The pattern is so stable at present that the highs are much the same day by day - nudging 38C. There isn't any real sign that they will go up and enter extreme 40C-plus territory; there is in fact a hint that there may be a drop at the start of next week. Weather stations are suggesting some cloud at the weekend and again on Monday with, at most, a medium probability of a spot of rain on Monday together with a bit of a dip in temperatures. See how this develops, if at all.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 30C, light northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.

Andratx (25C) 29C, light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 30.

Binissalem (23C) 35C, gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Thu: 33, Fri: 34, Sat: 35.

Palma (22C) 35C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 35, Fri: 34, Sat: 33.

Pollensa (24C) 32C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 32.

Porreres (21C) 35C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Thu: 34, Fri: 34, Sat: 35.

Sant Llorenç (23C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 32, Sat: 33.

Santanyi (23C) 31C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Sineu (23C) 35C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 35.

Soller (24C) 32C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 37.8 Binissalem, 36.7 Porreres, 36.4 Sineu, 36.3 Palma University, 36.2 Santa Maria, 36.1 Llucmajor, 36.0 Petra, 35.8 Pollensa, 35.5 Sa Pobla, 35.4 Arta, 35.0 Colonia Sant Pere, Manacor; Lows of 15.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.4 Lluc, 18.5 Can Sion (Campos).