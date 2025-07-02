Thursday weather in Mallorca

A yellow alert for high temperatures in the south of Mallorca on Thursday - noon to 7pm, high of 36C. For Friday, Aemet has issued yellow alerts for the south, east and interior, so the heat warnings, as had been expected, are continuing for now. Given forecast temperatures for the weekend, more can be anticipated on Saturday and Sunday in the interior if nowhere else.

There haven't been heatwave conditions for the whole of the island. Wednesday's range of temperatures were quite typical of recent days - from 29.4 in the mountains (Serra Alfabia), 30.7 in Portocolom and 30.9 in Puerto Soller up to 37 in Binissalem.

As noted in yesterday's report, there is the possibility of a cooling-down next week. Weather stations suggest a slight risk of some rain and a fall in temperatures in areas to around 26C on Tuesday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (25C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 8pm - Highs of 37.1 Binissalem, 36.2 Llucmajor, 36.1 Porreres, 35.4 Sineu, 34.9 Colonia Sant Pere, 34.5 Petra, 34.3 Palma University, 34.2 Pollensa, Santa Maria, 34.0 Can Sion (Campos), 33.9 Sa Pobla, 33.7 Arta, 33.6 Manacor, 33.2 Lluc; Lows of 14.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.2 Can Sion, Lluc, 19.2 Arta.