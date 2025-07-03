Mallorca weather for Friday, the fourth of July

Yellow alert for high temperatures on Friday applicable to the south only; from noon to 7pm with a high of 36C. On Saturday there are yellow alerts for the whole island except for the Tramuntana region. More alerts can be expected on Sunday.

As to a possible drop in temperatures noted in previous reports, weather stations are suggesting this will principally apply to northern areas and parts of the interior on Tuesday. There does also now appear to be more of a risk of some rain; this could be from Sunday to Tuesday. If there is any, there is no indication at present that it will be anything more than light.

Thursday's temperature range was from 28.5 (Alfabia) and 30.2 in Colonia Sant Pere and Portocolom up to Llucmajor's 36.6.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 32.

Andratx (23C) 33C, light south breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 32.

Binissalem (21C) 36C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 37, Sun: 36, Mon: 35.

Palma (22C) 35C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 30%. Sat: 36, Sun: 35, Mon: 33.

Pollensa (23C) 34C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 33.

Porreres (20C) 36C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 40%. Sat: 37, Sun: 37, Mon: 34.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 34C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 32.

Santanyi (21C) 34C, gentle north breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 33, Sun: 34, Mon: 31.

Sineu (23C) 34C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Sat: 36, Sun: 36, Mon: 35.

Soller (21C) 35C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 36.6 Llucmajor, 36.2 Porreres, 35.6 Palma University, 35.4 Can Sion (Campos), 34.8 Manacor, 34.7 Binissalem, Palma Port, 34.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 34.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 34.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 34.1 Palma Airport, 34.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 13.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.0 Lluc, 17.7 Can Sion, 18.5 Arta, 18.6 Palma University.