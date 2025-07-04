Mallorca weather for Saturday, the fifth of July

Yellow heat alerts for the north/northeast and east on Saturday which Aemet had issued have been deactivated. Those for the south and the interior are still effective - usual period, noon to 7pm, and with a maximum of 37C. There is currently a yellow alert for the interior only on Sunday.

Some cooler temperatures that had looked as if they may have been in the offing are less likely now, though weather stations continue to suggest there could be some rain on Sunday and Monday. Aemet is otherwise saying that anticyclonic conditions remain in place, though there could be a build-up of cloud in the late afternoon both on Saturday and Sunday.

Coolest temperatures on Friday again on the Serra Alfabia (29C) and in Portocolom on the east coast (30.6).

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (23C) 33C, moderate north breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 32, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.

(23C) 33C, moderate north breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%. - Sun: 32, Mon: 31, Tue: 30. Andratx (23C) 33C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 35%. Sun: 33, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

(23C) 33C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 35%. Sun: 33, Mon: 32, Tue: 31. Binissalem (20C) 37C, light southeast breeze veering west; humidity 30%. Sun: 36, Mon: 35, Tue: 34.

(20C) 37C, light southeast breeze veering west; humidity 30%. Sun: 36, Mon: 35, Tue: 34. Palma (22C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 35, Mon: 34, Tue: 32.

(22C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 35, Mon: 34, Tue: 32. Pollensa (22C) 35C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sun: 35, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

(22C) 35C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sun: 35, Mon: 32, Tue: 32. Porreres (20C) 37C, light northeast breeze backing west; humidity 30%. Sun: 36, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

(20C) 37C, light northeast breeze backing west; humidity 30%. Sun: 36, Mon: 34, Tue: 34. Sant Llorenç (21C) 35C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 35, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

(21C) 35C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 35, Mon: 32, Tue: 32. Santanyi (21C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Sun: 33, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

(21C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Sun: 33, Mon: 31, Tue: 31. Sineu (22C) 36C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 35%. Sun: 36, Mon: 33, Tue: 34.

(22C) 36C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 35%. Sun: 36, Mon: 33, Tue: 34. Soller (21C) 35C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 35, Mon: 34, Tue: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 36.6 Porreres, 36.0 Llucmajor, 35.7 Binissalem, 34.9 Palma University, 34.8 Santa Maria, 34.6 Can Sion (Campos), 34.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 33.7 Es Capdellà, 33.6 Palma Airport, 33.4 Sineu, 33.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 33.1 Palma Port, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, Son Servera, 33.0 Arta, Cabrera; Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.3 Lluc, 20.0 Can Sion, 20.3 Binissalem.