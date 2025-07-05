Mallorca weather for Sunday, the sixth of July

Likely to be some cloud around in areas on Sunday and there is just an outside chance of a drop of rain. Weather stations suggesting that the greatest probability for this (and it isn't high) will be in the Tramuntana and the western part of the interior. Otherwise, a good deal of sun and only the one heat alert; this is yellow for the interior from noon to 7pm, maximum 36C.

There is at present no heat alert for Monday, when there is quite a high probability of rain - up to 80%. Heatwave conditions coming to an end, the general outlook for the coming week is for some more cloud on Tuesday and then sunny with highs up to 34/35C in the interior. Generally around 31C for other areas.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (23C) 33C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 29.

Andratx (23C) 32C, light west breeze backing southwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 32, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

Binissalem (21C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 30%. Mon: 35, Tue: 31, Wed: 34.

Palma (22C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze backing south; humidity 35%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

Pollensa (23C) 34C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Mon: 33, Tue: 30, Wed: 31.

Porreres (21C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Mon: 35, Tue: 32, Wed: 33.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 33, Tue: 30, Wed: 31.

Santanyi (22C) 33C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 32, Tue: 29, Wed: 30.

Sineu (23C) 35C, light south breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 35, Tue: 29, Wed: 33.

Soller (21C) 34C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 34, Tue: 31, Wed: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 37.5 Porreres, 37.3 Llucmajor, 37.1 Palma University, 37.0 Binissalem, 36.5 Santa Maria, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 36.2 Es Capdellà, 35.6 Palma Port, 35.5 Palma Airport, 35.3 Can Sion (Campos), 35.2 Manacor, 35.1 Son Servera; Lows of 15.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.4 Lluc, 19.6 Can Sion, 20.0 Palma University.