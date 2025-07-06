Mallorca weather for Monday, the seventh of July - A yellow alert, and it's for rain

A risk of rain on Monday, as noted in previous reports, has now become an Aemet warning for heavy rain. This is for the north and northeast of Mallorca from noon until 7pm - potentially up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour plus thunderstorms.

There is quite a high risk of rain elsewhere, especially parts of the interior and in the east. It's always possible that the alert could be widened.

On Sunday afternoon the met agency posted a satellite image indicating some rain in the northeast of the island. By the time of this report, the only official recorded rainfall had been in Campos.

For Tuesday morning there is a chance of some rain. In the afternoon and for the rest of the week, at least until Saturday, weather stations aren't suggesting rain. On Saturday there is at present a low probability of rain. Also on Tuesday there are yellow alerts for the Tramuntana, north and northeast coasts; waves up to three metres and gusts of 50 km/h, midnight to 4pm.

Temperatures during the week generally in 30-32C territory, higher in the interior and up to 36C by the end of the week.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5pm (UV rating 10)

(22C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 32, Thu: 33. Soller (19C) 34C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 36.2 Llucmajor, 36.1 Pollensa, 36.0 Sa Pobla, 35.9 Porreres, 35.8 Petra, 35.5 Sineu, 35.1 Binissalem, 34.9 Can Sion (Campos), Santa Maria, 34.8 Manacor, 34.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 34.6 Muro, 34.2 Puerto Pollensa, 34.0 Palma University; Lows of 14.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.4 Lluc, 19.8 Palma University, 20.7 Can Sion; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Salines Llevant (Campos).