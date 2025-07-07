Mallorca weather alert: Formentor, Bahía de Fornells and the island of Colom closed to yachts

The Regional Ministry of the Sea and Water Cycle has announced the closure of the buoy fields in Formentor, Bahía de Fornells and the island of Colom due to warnings from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) of rain, storms and coastal phenomena forecast for this Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

In a message on social media, the department headed by Juan Manuel Lafuente has indicated that reservations are cancelled with the right to a refund and has recommended seeking shelter in sheltered areas. AEMET has activated a yellow warning for rain in the north and northeast of Mallorca on Monday, which will extend to Ibiza and Formentera from early tomorrow morning.

From midnight, yellow alerts will be activated for coastal phenomena in the Serra de Tramuntana, the north and north-east of Mallorca and Menorca. In view of this scenario, the Directorate-General for Emergencies has recommended, in view of the forecast of stormy seas from early this morning, not to access the coastal areas most exposed to the swell or places where the waves break with force.

In a message on social media given the forecast of three- to four-metre waves, it is recommended to avoid promenades, breakwaters and cliffs, and it is emphasised that the force of the water can sweep a person away. The public is also urged not to engage in water sports and to secure their boats. Similarly, if you witness an accident, you should call 112 and keep an eye on the scene so that you can direct the emergency services to the location.

A number of holiday hotspots in Spain are expecting severely high temperatures of 40C this week, while other areas will be hit with thunderstorms. Spain's State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has warnings in place for a number of popular holiday spots including Seville, Alicante, Mallorca, Madrid and Girona.

A “severe high-temperature warning” has been issued for Seville, the Córdoba Countryside, Guadalquivir, Morena and Condada. Weather chiefs at meteoalarm said: “Be prepared. Take precautions and keep up to date with the latest weather forecast.