Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday: rain alert continues, some areas closed to yachts

On Tuesday, instability will persist with isolated showers in Mallorca. In Ibiza and Formentera, rain and storms will be more intense during the first part of the day, where a yellow weather warning has been issued. Temperatures will drop slightly, with highs between 28 and 32 degrees.

Minimum temperatures will also drop significantly, with highs between 18 and 22 degrees expected during the early hours of tomorrow morning and even dropping to 17 degrees in some places during the night which will still be considered a hot night in some areas.

From Tuesday afternoon onwards, the weather is expected to gradually stabilise. Temperatures will rise slightly again, reaching highs of between 29 and 33 degrees. This respite from the heat will continue throughout the week, although Aemet warns that temperatures will rise again next week.

The Regional Ministry of the Sea and Water Cycle has announced the closure of the buoy fields in Formentor, Bahía de Fornells and the island of Colom due to warnings from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) of rain, storms and coastal phenomena forecast for Tuesday.

In a message on social media, the department headed by Juan Manuel Lafuente has indicated that reservations are cancelled with the right to a refund and has recommended seeking shelter in sheltered areas. From midnight, yellow alerts will be activated for coastal phenomena in the Serra de Tramuntana, the north and north-east of Mallorca and Menorca. In view of this scenario, the Directorate-General for Emergencies has recommended, in view of the forecast of stormy seas from early this morning, not to access the coastal areas most exposed to the swell or places where the waves break with force.

Yesterday’s highs at 2pm

Andratx 32.6ºC

Banyalbufar 31.2

Binissalem 31.4

Cabrera 29.6

Campos 32.1

Escorca, Lluc 26.9

Llucmajor 32.1

Manacor 27.9

Palma 30.2

Pollensa 28.7

Portocolom 28.7

Santanyí 31.0

Soller, Puerto 29.3