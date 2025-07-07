Mallorca gets a shock soaking from freak storm

The rain has come and it has soaked the centre of Mallorca on a Monday when the island, especially the north-east, is on yellow alert for heavy rainfall that has hit the central Pla area particularly hard. Images of the heavy rain falling in the early afternoon in the vicinity of Vilafranca de Bonany, where visibility was difficult even for driving, have attracted attention.

Earlier On Monday, the State Meteorological Agency in the Balearics had announced the possibility of heavy rainfall in Mallorca, which in the Pla region reached up to 30 litres per square metre, according to reports from some of the stations. At 1 p.m., the Aemet activated a yellow alert in the centre, east, north and north-east of Mallorca for rainfall that could reach the aforementioned figure.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, yellow alerts will remain in place in Mallorca for rain and coastal winds from the north (intensity between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour and force 6) and strong swells (two to three metres) in the Serra de Tramuntana, along the north and north-east of Mallorca. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, these warnings will be deactivated in Mallorca, although during the morning they will also be deactivated in Ibiza and Formentera, which are also on alert for this type of phenomenon.

These heavy rains have taken residents of various towns in the Pla de Mallorca and Llevant regions by surprise, as well as drivers travelling on the Manacor motorway in the early afternoon. After weeks of intense heat, these rains will provide some relief in terms of water for the countryside and the towns where they have fallen.