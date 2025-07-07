Mallorca gets a shock soaking from freak storm
Heavy rain hits centre of the island
The rain has come and it has soaked the centre of Mallorca on a Monday when the island, especially the north-east, is on yellow alert for heavy rainfall that has hit the central Pla area particularly hard. Images of the heavy rain falling in the early afternoon in the vicinity of Vilafranca de Bonany, where visibility was difficult even for driving, have attracted attention.
