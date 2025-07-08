Mallorca weather for Wednesday; June was the hottest since records began

No weather alerts for anything on Wednesday, things settling down after the brief interlude for a drop of rain and some choppy seas.

There is likely to be some cloud around over the next few days but also plenty of sunshine and minimal risk of rain. If there is any rain, at present this is most probable on Saturday.

Forecast temperatures don't suggest there will be any heat alerts until Monday; a high of 37C is currently forecast. As can be seen below, Tuesday's highs were well down on what they have been. Temperatures due to rise on Wednesday.

Aemet has produced these two charts which indicate that June this year was both the hottest and the driest June since the current records began, which was 1961. It was hotter than in 2003, when the highest temperature of the year was recorded in June. That summer was baking hot until bang on August 31, when there was a storm and things cooled down somewhat.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Andratx (20C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 30.

Binissalem (17C) 34C, calm increasing to gentle southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 34, Sat: 34.

Palma (21C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Pollensa (20C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 34, Sat: 34.

Porreres (17C) 34C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Thu: 33, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

Santanyi (19C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Sineu (17C) 33C, light southeast breeze backing north; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Soller (18C) 33C, light northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 33, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 28.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 27.9 Portocolom, 27.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.6 Can Sion (Campos), Puerto Soller, 27.5 Banyalbufar, 27.4 Palma University, Santanyi, 27.3 Manacor, 27.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 16.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.9 Lluc, 22.2 Porreres, 22.3 Sineu; Rainfall of 4.0 litres per square metre Porreres, 3.0 Sineu, 2.5 Sant Elm, 2.2 Banyalbufar; Gusts of 69 km/h Cabrera, 58 Serra Alfabia, 54 Capdepera, 52 Banyalbufar.