Mallorca weather for Thursday: Storm hits the island

UPDATE: A storm, which hadn't been forecast, hit the north of the island on Thursday morning, Aemet having posted advice on social media of a storm and heavy rain yellow alert for the north/northeast and the Tramuntana around 6.45am and so around the time the storm arrived.

Shortly afterwards the alert was extended to the whole of Mallorca.

The alert is active until 10am.

Rainfall of 15.8 litres per square metre at the Serra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola by 7.30am, 13.8 in Sa Pobla, 12.7 in Lluc, 11.6 in Pollensa and 8.6 in Santa Maria.

Temperatures pushed back up on Wednesday and are forecast to be much the same on Thursday - a range of 27 to 33C. Notable that predicted highs for Pollensa on Friday and Saturday have gone up to 36C, which is getting into yellow alert territory for northern parts of Mallorca. We'll see.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 34, Sat: 34, Sun: 31.

Andratx (22C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Binissalem (19C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 34, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.

Palma (21C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

Pollensa (21C) 33C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 36, Sat: 36, Sun: 32.

Porreres (19C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Fri: 34, Sat: 33, Sun: 35.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 50%. Fri: 32, Sat: 34, Sun: 33.

Santanyi (20C) 31C, gentle south breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Sineu (21C) 32C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 34, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.

Soller (20C) 33C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 32.7 Llucmajor, 31.7 Binissalem, Porreres, 30.9 Santa Maria, 30.8 Palma University, Sineu, 30.7 Sant Elm, 29.9 Petra, 29.8 Banyalbufar, 29.7 Can Sion (Campos), 29.6 Palma Airport, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.5 Arta, Colonia Sant Pere, 29.4 Es Capdellà, Manacor, 29.3 Capdepera, Puerto Pollensa, 29.2 Pollensa, 29.1 Palma Port; Lows of 12.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.8 Lluc, 15.1 Can Sion, 16.0 Palma University.