Mallorca hit by unexpected heavy summer storm

Mallorca awoke this Thursday morning to the sound of rolling thunder and skies cloaked in thick grey clouds. The early morning hours were dominated by a strong summer storm that brought heavy rain and significant lightning activity across much of the island. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued a yellow warning for storms and intense rainfall in both Mallorca and Menorca, in effect until 10am.

Although summer storms are not uncommon at this time of year, their early arrival caught many off guard. Residents and tourists alike—particularly in popular destinations such as Alcudia, Soller, and Playa de Palma—were surprised by the sudden onset of the storm. Commuters making their way to work during the rush hour were also affected, with rainfall leading to traffic delays on several main routes into Palma.

Alaró. La ⛈️ està agafant molta força.

Atents a l'entrada a Palma!

Avís 🟡 activat (de moment) només a la Serra i Nord de Mallorca fins les 10h. pic.twitter.com/FtFVxOPdd0 — Luis_M.Señor (@Montparnase19) July 10, 2025

While no major incidents have been reported, one of the most striking events occurred in the Palma neighbourhood of La Vileta, where a lightning bolt hit a palm tree. The strike caused a small fire in the treetop, and the loud thunderclap startled nearby residents.

The adverse weather has also disrupted air travel. Enaire, the agency responsible for airspace management, imposed restrictions on both departures and arrivals at Palma Airport to ensure flight safety amid the stormy conditions.

According to AEMET, the weather is expected to gradually improve from mid-morning onwards, though occasional showers may still occur in the afternoon. After a spell of intense heat, a slight drop in temperature should offer some welcome relief, with highs of around 32°C and lows near 20°C.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday 11 July, the forecast is for warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures are expected to remain steady, ranging from 32°C during the day to 20°C at night. A moderate afternoon breeze should help temper the heat, making for a more pleasant end to the week.