Lightning strikes a palm tree in Palma during the severe storm

A lightning bolt struck a palm tree this morning in the La Vileta neighbourhood of Palma during an intense thunderstorm that caught the island off guard in the early hours. The incident caused no injuries but raised significant concern among local residents due to the loud crack and the small fire it sparked at the top of the tree.

The event occurred at around 7.30 am when a powerful bolt of lightning hit a palm tree located on a residential street in the area. Several witnesses immediately contacted emergency services after seeing a flash followed by sparks of fire in the crown of the tree.

This incident took place amid an active summer storm, which brought thunder and heavy rain to various parts of Mallorca. The weather agency AEMET issued a yellow warning for storms and intense rainfall this morning, which is expected to be lifted as the day progresses.

Although the skies have begun to clear in some areas of the island, authorities continue to emphasise the importance of taking extra precautions during thunderstorms. They advise avoiding wooded areas, metal structures, and exposed locations to stay safe.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines as the storm passes. Despite the disturbance caused by the lightning strike, the swift response and lack of injuries have been a relief to the community.