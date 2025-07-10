Mallorca weather for Friday, 11 July

No rain is forecast for Friday and indications are that the only cloud of note will be in northern areas. There had been a low risk of rain on Thursday, according to the forecast on Wednesday, but that proved to be inaccurate. Aemet seemed to be taken a bit by surprise along with the rest of us.

The storm clouds that tracked across from the mainland, the met agency has explained, developed in the Segovia area around 8pm on Wednesday and made their way towards the Balearics.

There is a fair amount of weather on the mainland at present - yellow and amber alerts for rain - so we'll see what, if anything, might occur. For Saturday in Mallorca, weather stations are suggesting a medium probability of rain.

Unless there is any sudden change, Friday should be a fine and sunny day, with a forecast high of 35C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 33C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 33, Sun: 30, Mon: 32.

Andratx (22C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 32.

Binissalem (19C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 34.

Palma (22C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 34.

Pollensa (21C) 35C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 35, Sun: 31, Mon: 35.

Porreres (19C) 33C, gentle south breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 32, Sun: 34, Mon: 34.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 32.

Santanyi (20C) 30C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 31.

Sineu (20C) 33C, gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 34.

Soller (20C) 32C, light north breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 33.3 Llucmajor, 33.1 Palma University, Porreres, 32.4 Can Sion (Campos), 32.3 Santa Maria, 32.0 Binissalem, Manacor, 31.6 Sant Elm, 31.2 Arta, Sineu, 30.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 30.7 Palma Airport, 30.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 30.5 Petra, Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa, 30.1 Santanyi; Lows of 14.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.8 Lluc, 18.7 Can Sion, 18.9 Petra; Rainfall of 26.2 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 18.8 Pollensa, 17.4 Santa Maria, 17.0 Capdepera, Sa Pobla; Gusts of 74 km/h Serra Alfabia, 57 Capdepera, Pollensa, 51 Cabrera.