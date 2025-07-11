Mallorca weather for Saturday, the twelfth of July - Storm warning

There is a yellow alert for thunderstorms on Saturday. This is currently effective for the Tramuntana and the north/northeast from 3pm till midnight. Aemet warns there could be heavy local showers and hail.

It is possible that this alert will be widened to other parts of Mallorca. Weather stations across the island all point to a probability of rain during the day, the highest in fact being in the south. In general, Saturday looks as if it will be a mainly cloudy day. It is also likely to be quite windy, a moderate-to-fresh south breeze in the morning due to ease and veer westerly or northerly in the afternoon.

The Sunday forecast at present looks fine. On Monday, a medium risk of rain is predicted.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (20C) 33C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 29.

Andratx (21C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 32.

Binissalem (19C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 33.

Palma (23C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sun: 31, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

Pollensa (20C) 34C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Porreres (19C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Sun: 34, Mon: 35, Tue: 34.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

Santanyi (21C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 60%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

Sineu (21C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 31.

Soller (19C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 32.3 Porreres, 31.9 Llucmajor, 31.6 Sant Elm, 31.3 Arta, Santa Maria, 31.0 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University, 30.9 Pollensa, 30.7 Manacor, 30.5 Binissalem, Capdepera, Puerto Pollensa, 30.1 Sineu, 30.0 Petra; Lows of 15.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.1 Lluc, 19.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Puerto Soller, 0.2 Son Torrella.