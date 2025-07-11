Mallorca weather for Saturday - Whole of Mallorca now on alert for rain and thunderstorms

Rain and storm in Soller, Mallorca

Rain and storm in Soller last July | Photo: Alberto Darder

Andrew EdePalma11/07/2025 17:24Updated 12/07 11:20
Aemet has updated the yellow alert for thunderstorms on Saturday.

Initially effective for the Tramuntana and the north/northeast only from 3pm till midnight, the whole island is now subject to yellow alerts for both thunderstorms and heavy rain.

These are effective from 2pm till midnight - up to 20 litres per square metre of rain in one hour. The met agency is warning of strong gusts and possible hail.

The Sunday forecast at present looks fine. On Monday, a medium risk of rain is predicted.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5pm (UV rating 9):

  • Alcudia (20C) 33C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 29.
  • Andratx (21C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 32.
  • Binissalem (19C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 33.
  • Palma (23C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sun: 31, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.
  • Pollensa (20C) 34C, fresh south breeze easing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.
  • Porreres (19C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Sun: 34, Mon: 35, Tue: 34.
  • Sant Llorenç (21C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.
  • Santanyi (21C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 60%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.
  • Sineu (21C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 31.
  • Soller (19C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 32.3 Porreres, 31.9 Llucmajor, 31.6 Sant Elm, 31.3 Arta, Santa Maria, 31.0 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University, 30.9 Pollensa, 30.7 Manacor, 30.5 Binissalem, Capdepera, Puerto Pollensa, 30.1 Sineu, 30.0 Petra; Lows of 15.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.1 Lluc, 19.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Puerto Soller, 0.2 Son Torrella.

