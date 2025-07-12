Mallorca weather for Sunday, July 13

A slight chance of some rain on Sunday, according to weather stations; mainly in central areas. There should otherwise be good amounts of sun and it is expected to be less breezy than on Saturday. As of the time of this report (6pm, Saturday), no rainfall had been officially recorded by Aemet, but the yellow alert for the whole of the island did still have some hours left to go (up to midnight).

The outlook for the week is looking decent. Temperatures remaining pretty consistent until Friday when a rise is forecast; 36/37C by Saturday is on the cards at present. The temperature range on Saturday was 22.7C at the Serra Alfabia weather station (on the coast, 28.9 in Portocolom and 29.1 in Cap Blanc) to 33.5 in Pollensa.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 9/10):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle north breeze veering northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 30, Tue: 29, Wed: 31.

(21C) 29C, gentle north breeze veering northeast; humidity 55%. - Mon: 30, Tue: 29, Wed: 31. Andratx (21C) 30C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

(21C) 30C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 30. Binissalem (19C) 33C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

(19C) 33C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 33. Palma (21C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 34, Tue: 34, Wed: 31.

(21C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 34, Tue: 34, Wed: 31. Pollensa (21C) 31C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 33.

(21C) 31C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 33. Porreres (19C) 33C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 34, Wed: 33.

(19C) 33C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 34, Wed: 33. Sant Llorenç (20C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 33.

(20C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 33. Santanyi (21C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 30.

(21C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 30. Sineu (19C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze backing north; humidity 40%. Mon: 33, Tue: 30, Wed: 33.

(19C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze backing north; humidity 40%. Mon: 33, Tue: 30, Wed: 33. Soller (18C) 32C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 33.5 Pollensa, 33.3 Muro, 32.6 Puerto Pollensa, 32.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 31.8 Arta, 31.5 Banyalbufar, Sa Pobla, 31.2 Binissalem, Manacor, Petra, Porreres, 31.1 Santa Maria, 31.0 Santanyi; Lows of 13.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 18.2 Lluc, 19.0 Arta, 19.1 Can Sion (Campos); Gusts of 64 km/h Serra Alfabia, 59 Banyalbufar, 58 Puerto Soller, 50 Capdepera.