Mallorca weather for Monday, July 14

A mostly sunny Monday, some cloud, no forecast for any rain.

The outlook for the week is good, no real risk of rain. Highs generally in the 33-34C region; could get up to 38C in northern areas by Saturday. That's how it's looking at present.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5pm (UV rating 9)

Alcudia (21C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 35.0 Porreres, 34.9 Llucmajor, 33.8 Es Capdellà, 33.7 Binissalem, 33.6 Palma University, 33.5 Santa Maria, 33.2 Can Sion (Campos), 32.8 Sant Elm, 32.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.2 Sineu, 32.1 Pollensa, 31.9 Palma Port, 31.8 Palma Airport, 31.7 Santanyi, 31.5 Arta, Puerto Pollensa, 31.4 Manacor, 31.2 Petra, Sa Pobla, 31.1 Son Servera; Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.6 Lluc, 17.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.6 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella.