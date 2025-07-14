Mud rain and soaring temps: What to expect in Mallorca this week

Heads up, Mallorca! Mud rains might be making a surprise appearance this Monday, 14 July. Yes, you read that right — mud rains, thanks to a classic mix of Saharan dust and incoming showers. But don’t worry, the skies are expected to clear up gradually as we move through the afternoon.

According to Aemet (that’s the Balearic Islands' regional weather agency), we’re currently under the influence of a “typical influx of subtropical air.” Sounds fancy, but basically, it means things are getting hot and hazy.

Speaking of heat... get ready to sweat. Daytime highs are climbing — we’re talking 34°C to 36°C, which is quite a bit toastier than the usual 30°C for this time of year. And with a light to moderate breeze from the east (plus a few coastal gusts here and there), it’s a good idea to keep cool and stay hydrated.

By late Monday morning, the mercury was already soaring across the islands. The port of Palma took the lead with a sizzling 32.0°C by 10.40am, followed closely by 31.9°C at Palma University (10.30am). Not far behind were Son Bonet Airport, hitting 31.6°C, and Llucmajor, where it reached 31.5°C. Meanwhile, early risers in Escorca Son Torrella had a chilly start with just 12.3°C at 6:10 AM — that’s a serious day-to-night contrast, which is pretty typical in summer around here.

And if you thought the days were hot, last night didn’t offer much relief either. The Balearic Islands experienced a classic tropical night, with temperatures refusing to drop below 20°C in many areas. Palma and Capdepera led the pack with a warm 25°C, while Cabrera and Banyalbufar stayed cozy at 24°C. Other spots like Portocolom, Santanyi, and Puerto Soller hovered around 23°C, and even Palma Airport stayed relatively warm at 21°C. So, if you were up late, it probably felt more like a balmy summer evening than the cool night breeze you might have hoped for.

The UV index in Mallorca is currently at 9, which means the sun’s rays are very strong and can cause skin damage quickly. To stay safe, make sure you apply a high-SPF sunscreen generously and reapply every two hours, wear protective clothing like a hat, use UV-blocking sunglasses to protect your eyes, and seek shade whenever possible, especially during peak sun hours between 11 AM and 4 PM. Don’t forget to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure to keep your skin healthy and protected.

Mallorca also faces varying levels of wildfire risk across the island. While much of the north and east enjoy moderate to low risk, central and southern areas, including parts of Llucmajor and Santanyí, are under a very high to extreme fire risk alert.

The Weather ahead

Looking to Tuesday, July 15: it’s mostly sunny skies again, with temps staying steady or nudging up just a bit. Winds will stay light, mostly from the north and northeast — perfect for a beach day if you don’t mind the heat.

And for Wednesday, July 16: more of the same — mostly clear skies, stable temps, and just a touch of breeze, shifting from the east and northeast to the south in the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures might creep up slightly, while daytime highs could dip just a tad.

So, in short: it’s hot, it’s sunny, and yes, the air might be a little muddy today — welcome to a classic Mallorcan summer!