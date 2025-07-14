Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday: Temperatures on the rise

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has forecast a hot week in the Balearics with few clouds and maximum temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees in different parts of the regions.

Minimum temperatures will range between 20 and 25 degrees, reaching values equal to or higher than usual for this time of year, according to the AEMET representative in the Balearics, María José Guerrero.

The high temperatures, although no heatwave is forecast, will create hot nights in coastal areas and tropical nights in inland areas. Temperatures could reach 36 degrees on Friday. On Tuesday, 15 July, the weather will remain clear. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be similar to those of the previous day, with 25°C and 32°C, respectively. The wind chill will remain at 36°C. Relative humidity will decrease slightly to 63%, and the UV index will be very high, reaching a value of 9.

Recommendations and precautions

Due to the high UV radiation index, it is important to take precautions to protect yourself from the sun. Use broad-spectrum sunscreen, seek shade during the middle of the day, and wear protective clothing, a hat, and sunglasses. Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun to prevent sunburn and other skin damage.

In summary, the weather in Mallorca will be characterised by clear skies and high temperatures, with a heat index that could reach 36°C. Solar radiation will be intense, so it is recommended that you take sun protection measures to avoid risks.

Yesterday’s highs at 2.30pm

Andratx 31.9ºC

Banyalbufar 29.7

Binissalem 31.9

Campos 29.2

Capdepera 28.9

Escorca, Lluc 29.4

Llucmajor 32.6

Manacor 29.4

Palma 30.6

Petra 30.6

Pollensa 31.6

PuertoPollensa 30.5

Portocolom 27.4

Sa Pobla 30.0

Santa María 32.1

Santanyí 28.3

Sineu 31.3

Puerto Soller 28.5