Mallorca weather forecast for Tuesday: Temperatures on the rise
Solar radiation will be intense, so it is recommended that you take sun protection measures to avoid risks
The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has forecast a hot week in the Balearics with few clouds and maximum temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees in different parts of the regions.
Minimum temperatures will range between 20 and 25 degrees, reaching values equal to or higher than usual for this time of year, according to the AEMET representative in the Balearics, María José Guerrero.
