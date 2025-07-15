Mallorca weather for Wednesday, sixteenth of July

Weather stations suggesting wall-to-wall sunshine for Wednesday and at least until Friday. There has been some African dust lurking in the atmosphere to the south of the Balearics, but predominantly east-northeast breezes on Tuesday may have pushed this away.
There was a yellow alert for high temperatures in the south on Tuesday. At present there aren't any other heat alerts, but temperatures in central and northern areas are expected to be up to 36C by Friday, and these could mean yellow alerts.
Rather than heat, there is a yellow alert for the coasts on Wednesday. This is for the north/northeast from 6am to noon; waves of two metres.
No real hint of any rain until Saturday at the earliest, and then only a mere hint. Aemet reports that rainfall for the first fortnight of July was double what can normally be expected for the whole month.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 10):
