Mallorca weather for Wednesday, sixteenth of July

Weather stations suggesting wall-to-wall sunshine for Wednesday and at least until Friday. There has been some African dust lurking in the atmosphere to the south of the Balearics, but predominantly east-northeast breezes on Tuesday may have pushed this away.

There was a yellow alert for high temperatures in the south on Tuesday. At present there aren't any other heat alerts, but temperatures in central and northern areas are expected to be up to 36C by Friday, and these could mean yellow alerts.

Rather than heat, there is a yellow alert for the coasts on Wednesday. This is for the north/northeast from 6am to noon; waves of two metres.

No real hint of any rain until Saturday at the earliest, and then only a mere hint. Aemet reports that rainfall for the first fortnight of July was double what can normally be expected for the whole month.

Rainfall up to 14 July. @AEMET_Baleares

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (23C) 31C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 31, Fri: 34, Sat: 34.

Andratx (22C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 31.

Binissalem (20C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 35, Fri: 36, Sat: 35.

Palma (21C) 32C, gentle south breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 34, Sat: 33.

Pollensa (22C) 33C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 34, Fri: 36, Sat: 36.

Porreres (20C) 35C, light north breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 35, Fri: 36, Sat: 34.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 33C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 35, Sat: 36.

Santanyi (21C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Sineu (21C) 34C, light north breeze backing northwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 35, Fri: 35, Sat: 34.

Soller (20C) 33C, light west breeze veering northwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 34, Fri: 36, Sat: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 36.2 Llucmajor, 35.4 Porreres, 35.3 Palma University, 34.9 Binissalem, 34.5 Palma Port, 34.2 Santa Maria, 33.7 Palma Airport, 33.6 Can Sion / Salines Llevant (Campos), 33.5 Sant Elm, 33.2 Petra, 33.1 Manacor; Lows of 12.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.0 Lluc, 19.4 Binissalem, 19.5 Palma University, 19.7 Sa Pobla.