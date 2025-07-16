Weather outlook: Spain starting to cool down but not Mallorca: intense heat to continue

The stifling heat with maximum temperatures of up to 42 degrees will continue to dominate most of Spain until Friday, when the arrival of cooler, more humid westerly winds from the Atlantic will bring some ‘mild’ relief, according to Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the met. office Aemet. The drop in temperatures will begin on Friday in the west of the mainland and will spread to almost the entire country on Saturday. Although the heat will be more ‘bearable and tolerable during the weekend,’ the Mediterranean area and the Balearics will not notice the drop as much, and temperatures will remain very high.

However, the respite will be short-lived: ‘From Tuesday onwards, temperatures are likely to rise again across the board.’ On Thursday, the heat is expected to ease somewhat in Galicia, Asturias, western Castilla y León and also in Extremadura, but in the east and the Balearics it will rise a little more.

For example, Mallorca will be around 35 degrees and the northern plateau between 36 and 38 degrees; in the Ebro Valley it will be around 38-40 degrees and will exceed 40 degrees in areas of Castilla-La Mancha, the interior of the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and the Guadalquivir Valley, where it could even exceed 42 degrees.

In view of the high temperatures forecast for today, the Ministry of Health, through its Meteosalud Plan, warns of a ‘high health risk’ in areas such as Malaga, Granada, La Mancha in Albacete, the southern coast of Valencia, as well as in areas of Huesca, Soria, Palencia and the Ribera del Ebro in Navarre and La Rioja. In addition, the risk is considered medium in other regions such as the Community of Madrid, Extremadura, Galicia, Aragon, Castile-La Mancha and Castile and Leon, among other autonomous communities.

On Friday, the arrival of Atlantic air will be ‘accentuated’ by cooler westerly winds, causing temperatures to drop across most of Spain, except in the Mediterranean area, where these winds will be dry and warm. Del Campo has specified that on this day, the drop could be between 6 and 8 degrees compared to the previous day, leaving maximum temperatures between 32 and 34 degrees, although in the centre, east and south of the peninsula, temperatures will still exceed 36 to 38 degrees and more than 40 degrees in the interior of the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and eastern Andalusia.

In addition, Friday will dawn hot in the east and south of the peninsula, with temperatures in many areas not falling below 23-25 degrees. There could also be locally strong storms in the eastern Cantabrian region and the western Pyrenees. On Saturday, temperatures will continue to fall across most of the country, except for the Cantabrian coast and, above all, the Mediterranean coast, where temperatures will even rise.

In most of the country, maximum temperatures will not exceed 32-33 degrees, except in Castilla-La Mancha and the Guadalquivir region, where they will reach between 33 and 35 degrees, while in the Levante region, the interior of the Valencian Community, Murcia and eastern Andalusia, the heat will be more intense due to westerly winds, which will bring temperatures of between 38 and 40 degrees.

On Saturday, there will continue to be a possibility of storms in the northern third of the country, which may be locally severe.

Sunday and Monday will be similar to Saturday, with moderate heat in most of Spain, except in the Mediterranean and the Balearics, where intense heat will persist, and there is a possibility of showers in the northern third of the country. From Tuesday onwards, temperatures are likely to rise again across the board, giving way to a new heatwave, the spokesperson concluded.