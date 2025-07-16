Mallorca weather for Thursday, July the seventeenth - Heat alerts returning

As anticipated in yesterday's report, Aemet has issued a yellow heat warning for the interior and the north/northeast on Friday and has also issued one for the interior on Thursday (12 noon to 7pm) - highs of 36C rising to a possible 38C on Friday. These could be extended, with the Tramuntana on Friday at present looking more likely than elsewhere. A yellow alert on Saturday is on the cards, Sunday less so.

Sunny with occasional light cloud on Thursday, light to gentle breezes and highs ranging from 29 to 36C.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 35, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

(22C) 31C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. - Fri: 35, Sat: 32, Sun: 33. Andratx (22C) 32C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 31.

(22C) 32C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 31. Binissalem (20C) 36C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 30%. Fri: 36, Sat: 37, Sun: 35.

(20C) 36C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 30%. Fri: 36, Sat: 37, Sun: 35. Palma (20C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 32.

(20C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 32. Pollensa (21C) 33C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 36, Sat: 35, Sun: 35.

(21C) 33C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 36, Sat: 35, Sun: 35. Porreres (20C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 36, Sat: 37, Sun: 35.

(20C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 36, Sat: 37, Sun: 35. Sant Llorenç (21C) 34C, gentle east breeze switching west; humidity 35%. Fri: 35, Sat: 37, Sun: 35.

(21C) 34C, gentle east breeze switching west; humidity 35%. Fri: 35, Sat: 37, Sun: 35. Santanyi (21C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 32.

(21C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 32. Sineu (20C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 30%. Fri: 36, Sat: 36, Sun: 35.

(20C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 30%. Fri: 36, Sat: 36, Sun: 35. Soller (20C) 34C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 36, Sat: 35, Sun: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 33.9 Can Sion (Campos), 33.7 Llucmajor, 33.5 Porreres, 33.1 Petra, 33.0 Binissalem, 32.9 Santa Maria, 32.8 Manacor, 32.7 Palma University, 32.5 Sineu, 32.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.9 Sant Elm, 31.7 Palma Airport, 31.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 31.5 Cabrera, 31.1 Arta, Pollensa, 31.0 Palma Port, Son Servera; Lows of 14.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.8 Lluc, 19.8 Can Sion, Palma University.