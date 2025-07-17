Mallorca weather for Friday, July the eighteenth

The yellow heat alert for Friday is still only for the interior and the north/northeast (12 noon to 7pm, maximum of 38C), but for Saturday Aemet has extended it to the east as well. No advice as yet for Sunday, but it is possible there'll be a further alert.

Another more or less cloudless sky forecast for Friday. The breeze will mainly be from the south, and that typically means a higher thermal sensation, which weather stations are indicating. It could also push some African dust up towards Mallorca.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8pm (UV rating 10):

  • Alcudia (22C) 34C, moderate north breeze switching south; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 33, Sun: 34, Mon: 31.
  • Andratx (22C) 33C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.
  • Binissalem (21C) 37C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 36.
  • Palma (24C) 34C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 34, Sun: 32, Mon: 34.
  • Pollensa (22C) 36C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 30%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 33.
  • Porreres (20C) 37C, moderate south breeze; humidity 25%. Sat: 34, Sun: 35, Mon: 36.
  • Sant Llorenç (21C) 36C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sat: 37, Sun: 35, Mon: 35.
  • Santanyi (21C) 33C, moderate south breeze backing southeast; humidity 35%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.
  • Sineu (21C) 36C, moderate south breeze; humidity 20%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 35.
  • Soller (21C) 36C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 25%. Sat: 34, Sun: 35, Mon: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 8pm - Highs of 35.3 Sineu, 35.0 Llucmajor, 34.9 Petra, Porreres, 34.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 34.2 Arta, Binissalem, Manacor, 33.8 Santa Maria, 33.7 Can Sion (Campos), 33.5 Palma University, 33.3 Son Servera, 33.1 Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa, Sa Pobla, 33.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.9 Lluc, 18.7 Palma University, 19.0 Can Sion.

