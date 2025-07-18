Mallorca’s on fire (not literally, but almost)

As of 1pm, I can confirm: Mallorca is officially sizzling! It’s already 31°C in Palma and climbing, with the forecast promising a toasty 34°C (or more) this afternoon. There’s a yellow alert in place for extreme heat across the island’s interior and the north/northeast (12 noon to 7pm)—yep, we’re talking possible highs of 38°C. So, if you’re out and about, make sure you've got your water bottle, a shady spot lined up, and maybe rethink that midday hike. Sunbathing? More like sun-baking! Stay cool out there, friends.

In Alcudia today (Friday 18th July), it’s bright and sunny with temperatures already around 32°C, but feels like 34°C. Just like Palma, there’s a yellow alert for extreme heat in place from midday to 7pm, with highs possibly reaching 38°C. The sea temperature is a pleasant 28°C, perfect for a swim, but with a very high UV index of 10 and fairly high humidity, so use strong sun protection until 7pm at least. A light sea breeze will offer some relief near the coast, so try to enjoy the cooler seaside spots and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest afternoon hours.

Magalluf is also experiencing sunny conditions with a temperature of 31°C, but feels like 33°C. The UV index is currently at 10, indicating a very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. The sea temperature is a comfortable 29°C, ideal for swimming. Humidity levels are high, making it feel warmer than the actual temperature, and a light southerly breeze is providing some relief.

It’s blazing hot in Muro, with temperatures at around 35–36°C, feeling even warmer with humidity. A yellow heat alert is active until 7pm. The UV index is very high, around 10, so strong sun protection is essential. Meanwhile, the sea temperature holds steady near 27°C—perfectly refreshing for a dip. Expect a light sea breeze improving comfort slightly near the shore, but overall, it’ll still feel seriously hot and sticky.

Soller is enjoying mostly sunny skies with temperatures currently around 35°C, easing to 26°C this evening. The UV index is at a very high 10, so protection like sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses is essential. The sea temperature ranges from 27 °C, ideal for a cooling dip. A moderate southwest breeze of around 20 – 25 km/h is helping keep things slightly more comfortable, though high humidity means it still feels hot and sticky—perfect conditions for beach time, just don’t forget your water and shade during peak hours.

