Mallorca weather for Saturday, 19 July

Highs up to 37C forecast for Saturday, a yellow alert for high temperatures being active for the interior, the east and the north/northeast from noon to 7pm. A yellow alert for the interior and north/northeast has been issued for Sunday as well. The temperature range on Friday was 31 to 38C.

A sunny Saturday, though weather stations are indicating a build-up of cloud, possibly quite heavy in areas, in the evening. No rain is forecast.

Overnight on Friday into Saturday, Aemet says a strong southeast wind will affect the northern part of the Tramuntana. Gusts could reach gale force. Another aspect of this is likely to be some particularly high overnight temperatures.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to drop a touch from Monday. At the moment, there does seem to be a chance of some rain on Thursday, when temperatures are forecast to fall a bit more.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30 pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 34C, calm increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 35, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.

Andratx (23C) 31C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Binissalem (21C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 35, Mon: 32, Tue: 35.

Palma (24C) 34C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

Pollensa (22C) 36C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 36, Mon: 31, Tue: 32.

Porreres (21C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 40%. Sun: 35, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 37C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 36, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Sineu (22C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 35%. Sun: 35, Mon: 30, Tue: 33.

Soller (20C) 34C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sun: 35, Mon: 33, Tue: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 38.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 37.0 Arta, Muro, 36.7 Sa Pobla, 36.6 Petra, 36.5 Pollensa, 36.2 Manacor, 36.1 Porreres, 35.4 Can Sion (Campos), 35.3 Binissalem, 34.9 Sant Elm, 34.7 Santa Maria, 34.5 Palma University, 34.3 Lluc; Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.2 Can Sion, 18.5 Lluc, Palma University, 19.6 Arta.