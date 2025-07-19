Mallorca forecast for Sunday, July the twentieth

Yellow heat alert for the interior and the north/northeast on Sunday - a high of 36C; usual hours, i.e. noon to 7pm.

No alert has been issued for Monday, and forecast temperatures don't suggest there will be or indeed for any day this coming week. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to be in the 28 to 31C range, and weather stations are indicating an up to 80% probability of rain on both Thursday and Friday.

As suggested in yesterday's report, there were some pretty high overnight temperatures in the Tramuntana Friday to Saturday. The highest was Banyalbufar's 34.2C. Port Soller wasn't that far behind at 33.6C at twenty minutes past midnight; the low was 26.4C at 7.40am.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 25%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 30

(21C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 25%. - Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 30 Andratx (21C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

(21C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Binissalem (19C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Mon: 32, Tue: 35, Wed: 34.

(19C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Mon: 32, Tue: 35, Wed: 34. Palma (21C) 32C, gentle south breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

(21C) 32C, gentle south breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 33. Pollença (20C) 36C, light north breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

(20C) 36C, light north breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 32. Porreres (19C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 33, Tue: 33, Wed: 34.

(19C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 33, Tue: 33, Wed: 34. Sant Llorenç (20C) 36C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 33.

(20C) 36C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 33. Santanyi (20C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 33, Tue: 30, Wed: 31.

(20C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 33, Tue: 30, Wed: 31. Sineu (20C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 30%. Mon: 30, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

(20C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 30%. Mon: 30, Tue: 33, Wed: 33. Soller (18C) 35C, light south breeze; humidity 30%. Mon: 33, Tue: 34, Wed: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 37.0 Petra, 36.9 Arta, 35.9 Son Servera, 35.7 Muro, 35.3 Sa Pobla, 35.2 Palma Port, 35.0 Palma University, 34.7 Sineu, 34.4 Manacor, Pollença, 34.3 Port Pollença, 34.2 Banyalbufar (at half past midnight), 34.1 Porreres; Lows of 19.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.5 Palma University, 20.3 Can Sion (Campos), 20.8 Arta, 21.3 Es Capdellà; Gust of 50 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).