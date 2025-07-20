Mallorca weather for Monday, July 21 - Looking like rain later in the week

No heat alerts for Monday and none likely all week. Temperatures still pretty high on Monday but down on what they have been. The 39.3C in Arta noted below hasn't been confirmed by Aemet as the highest temperature of the summer so far, but it topped the 39.2 at Palma University last month. It was especially hot in northern areas on Sunday; temperatures in southern areas typically ranged from 29 to 33.

Some cloud is forecast for Monday and it's just possible that there may be some rain. For Tuesday and Wednesday, things look generally fine, but then we come to Thursday. The met agency is pointing to the arrival of a cold front crossing France from the Atlantic, and weather stations are now all indicating a high probability of rain. Temperatures could fall by as much as ten degrees in the interior. For Friday there is also a high probability of rain; far less so for Saturday and with temperatures climbing again.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5.30pm (UV rating 9)

Alcudia (23C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 31, Wed: 33, Thu: 28.

Andratx (22C) 32C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 28.

Binissalem (21C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 25.

Palma (25C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 34, Wed: 32, Thu: 27.

Pollença (22C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Tue: 32, Wed: 33, Thu: 28.

Porreres (21C) 34C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 33, Wed: 34, Thu: 26.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 32, Wed: 33, Thu: 27.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 30, Wed: 31, Thu: 27.

Sineu (22C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 32, Wed: 34, Thu: 24.

Soller (20C) 30C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 34, Wed: 33, Thu: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 39.3 Arta, 37.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 37.6 Muro, 37.0 Port Pollença, 36.7 Sa Pobla, 36.3 Petra, Sineu, 35.7 Llucmajor, 35.6 Lluc, Pollença, 35.3 Porreres, 34.9 Manacor, 34.1 Binissalem; Lows of 14.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.2 Lluc, 19.9 Palma University; Gust of 51 km/h Capdepera.