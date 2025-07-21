Mallorca weather for Tuesday: enjoy the sun while it lasts
Tuesday will be fine but the rest of the week will see a change in the weather | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/07/2025 17:12
This week has got off to a settled and hot start with maximum temperatures between 29 and 34 degrees and minimum temperatures ranging between 19 and 25 degrees, but from Wednesday afternoon onwards, this stability will come to an end with the possibility of isolated localised rainfall in the form of mud.
