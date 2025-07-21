Mallorca weather for Tuesday: enjoy the sun while it lasts

This week has got off to a settled and hot start with maximum temperatures between 29 and 34 degrees and minimum temperatures ranging between 19 and 25 degrees, but from Wednesday afternoon onwards, this stability will come to an end with the possibility of isolated localised rainfall in the form of mud.

However, for Tuesday, 22 July, skies are expected to be clear with a low chance of rain (10%). Temperatures will range between 25°C and 32°C, with a wind chill of 35°C. Humidity will decrease slightly to 64%. The wind will shift direction to the east, reaching speeds of 15 km/h with gusts of up to 23 km/h.

But, according to the spokesperson for the Aemet met. office in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, the passage of a cold front on Thursday could bring showers and locally heavy storms, especially in Ibiza and Formentera, where a yellow warning will be activated. The instability could continue on Friday, with locally heavy showers, although the situation is expected to improve towards the end of the day. Temperatures will drop with highs between 26 and 33 degrees and lows between 18 and 22 degrees, which is below the usual values for this time of year.

Over the weekend, the sky will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the early afternoon. Temperatures will gradually recover. For next week, mostly clear skies are expected, although the possibility of clouds developing in the afternoons cannot be ruled out, especially from Wednesday onwards.

Yesterday’s highs at 3pm

Andratx 33.6ºC Banyalbufar 27.9

Binissalem 30.6

Campos 33.1

Capdepera 27.9

Escorca, Lluc 27.8

Llucmajor 33.4

Manacor 31.0

Muro 29.1 10

Palma 31.7

Pollensa 28.6

Puerto Pollensa 30.1

Puerto Soller 27.4