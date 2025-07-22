Alerts for heavy rain in Mallorca expected later this week
A mass of cold air forecast to reach Mallorca late Wednesday
The met agency has confirmed what has been evident from weather station predictions for a few days - that there will be rain in Mallorca on Thursday and Friday and that there could be some heavy downpours.
