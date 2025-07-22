Alerts for heavy rain in Mallorca expected later this week

The met agency has confirmed what has been evident from weather station predictions for a few days - that there will be rain in Mallorca on Thursday and Friday and that there could be some heavy downpours.

This will be the consequence of a mass of cold air at high levels that is forecast to start reaching Mallorca late on Wednesday. With sea temperatures as high as they are - around 27 to 28C in general - it is very likely that there will be heavy rain.

Aemet offers the caveat of there being "uncertainty", but spokesperson María José Guerrero says the most affected area on Thursday is expected to be the Tramuntana, where there could be rain of up to 30 litres per square metre in one hour (yellow alert).

Alerts could be issued for elsewhere on the island, and temperatures will meantime fall on average by up to five degrees. On Sunday, weather stations were suggesting falls of up to nine to ten degrees in the hottest areas of the island in the interior - down to 24C.

The met agency at present says the heaviest rain could be overnight Thursday into Friday. There will be an improvement on Friday afternoon, but showers could still be possible on Saturday.