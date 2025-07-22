Goodbye Heatwave? Mallorca enjoys a breezy, sun-soaked afternoon

Hey everyone! Just checking in with your afternoon weather update from here in Mallorca, and the good news is—we’re finally getting a little relief from that intense heat! While I’m not out in the sun myself right now, I’ve been tracking the conditions across the island, and here’s what things are looking like:

Skies are mostly clear at the moment, with just a 10% chance of rain—so unless you spot a surprise cloud, it’s dry all the way. Temperatures have peaked at around 32°C, but thanks to some humidity still hanging around, it feels more like 35°C out there. That said, humidity has dipped to 64%, so it’s definitely more comfortable than it’s been the past few days. We’ve got a light easterly breeze around 15 km/h, with gusts up to 23 km/h, which should be bringing a bit of welcome movement to the air.

Over in Pollensa, it’s warm and sunny, sitting at 32°C, and the heat is in that nice middle ground—not too intense, just classic summer weather. No alerts today (finally!), and the sea is a lovely 29°C—calm, clear, and perfect for a swim if you're near the coast. UV index is at 9, so sunscreen is still non-negotiable.

In Santa Ponsa, the heat is sitting at a pleasant 31°C with a moderate feel—not too overwhelming for getting outside. The breeze is keeping things comfortable, and the sea is nice and calm, with water temperatures around 27°C. Again, UV index is high, so make sure you’re covered if you're planning to step out this afternoon.

Camp de Mar is having one of those ideal afternoons—31°C, gentle breeze, calm seas, and water at a very inviting 28°C. It’s quiet, settled weather, no alerts, and just perfect for unwinding if you’re nearby.

And in Cala Major, temps are at 32°C, with a moderate heat sensation and that same steady breeze helping out. The sea is calm, the water’s a toasty 28°C, and UV levels are still sitting at 9, so protection is key if you're out enjoying it.

Looking ahead, Mallorca is set to see rain on Thursday and Friday, with heavy downpours possible as cold air moves in late Wednesday. Warm sea temperatures around 27–28°C increase the chance of intense showers, especially in the Tramuntana region, where a yellow alert warns of up to 30 litres of rain per hour. Temperatures will drop by around five degrees, with some interior areas cooling by up to ten degrees by Sunday.

Want to see what the weather is like for yourself? Our live webcams across Mallorca give you a real-time window into the island’s most stunning spots: click here!

Are you out and about in Mallorca? Send us your best beach/weather photos to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es